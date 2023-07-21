Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Up 1.8 %

ENSV stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

