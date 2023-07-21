Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.68. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Entergy Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.92.

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.