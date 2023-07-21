Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PHX Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million.
PHX Minerals Stock Performance
PHX stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.
About PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
Further Reading
