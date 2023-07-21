Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SLM Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for SLM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. SLM’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 310,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

