Eva Renee Barnett Sells 2,725 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.5 %

IMVT opened at $23.04 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Immunovant by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 761.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 1,141,858 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

