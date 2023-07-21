First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

First Community has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

First Community Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCCO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

