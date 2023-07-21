First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Community Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. First Community had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 440,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 218,251 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 648,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in First Community by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

