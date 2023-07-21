Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Position Lessened by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBRT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 479,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,047,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 82.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.