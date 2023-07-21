Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,637,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 6,001,708 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.14.

Full Truck Alliance last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 263,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,856,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 145.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,714 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,249,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 915,697 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

