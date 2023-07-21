Fulton Financial Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.52 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.