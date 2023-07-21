Fundamentum LLC Sells 220 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fundamentum LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.