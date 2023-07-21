Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.65. Approximately 761,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,399,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $93,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Futu by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,400 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Futu by 48.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Futu by 4,000.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 991,074 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Futu by 5,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 760,800 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.