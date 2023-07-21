FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FutureFuel stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $423.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

