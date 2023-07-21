FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bloom Energy Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

BE stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $79,286.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,623.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,048 shares of company stock worth $1,000,233. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.