FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of BSX opened at $53.47 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

