FY2023 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Boosted by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$14.50 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

SPB stock opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.45. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.10 and a 12-month high of C$11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently -112.50%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

