General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

