GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $7.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

GoodRx Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $7,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GoodRx by 779.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 735,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

