Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Down to $570.58

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $570.58, but opened at $555.76. Graham shares last traded at $571.62, with a volume of 634 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Graham Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $573.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.42.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.80%.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

