Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 169 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

