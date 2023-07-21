GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 8,335 shares.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $2,040,000.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

