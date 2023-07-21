Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDYN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $791.66 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

