Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $267.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $271.94.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

