Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $38.11

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.11, but opened at $37.12. Halliburton shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 2,287,210 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

Halliburton Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

