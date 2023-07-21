Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

