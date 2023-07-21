Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 30.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 88,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

