Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,112,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 433,299 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $18.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harrow Health by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Harrow Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.