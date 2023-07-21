Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Gap Down to $50.92

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.92, but opened at $49.87. Haynes International shares last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 4,644 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Haynes International Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $642.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Haynes International by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

