HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $183.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

