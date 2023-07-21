Head-To-Head Comparison: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) vs. Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Sohu.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.56 billion 0.29 $183.00 million $0.61 16.80 Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.51 -$17.34 million ($1.12) -9.84

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 7 8 0 2.53 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TELUS International (Cda) and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus target price of $20.64, suggesting a potential upside of 101.39%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.56%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 6.38% 17.21% 8.05% Sohu.com -5.40% -2.96% -1.67%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Sohu.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.