Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of HSCS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.