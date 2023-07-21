Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 971,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 852,054 shares.The stock last traded at $79.94 and had previously closed at $79.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

