Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 11.1 %

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

