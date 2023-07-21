Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 11.1 %
Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage-Crystal Clean
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.