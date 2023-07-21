Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Shares of HCCI opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.