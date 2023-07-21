HighPeak Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

HPK stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

