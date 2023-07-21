Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

