Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $455.20 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 237.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.58.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

