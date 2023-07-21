i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.15. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 205,135 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $576.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.47.

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 178.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,246,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in i-80 Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in i-80 Gold by 80.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

