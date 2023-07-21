IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp makes up approximately 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.45% of IF Bancorp worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of IF Bancorp stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 15.12%.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

