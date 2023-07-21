Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 2.2%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.39. 84,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,046,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $179,668. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Immunovant by 102.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

