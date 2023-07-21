Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells 5,915 Shares of Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,338,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,425 shares during the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

