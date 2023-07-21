Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $644,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,754,403.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $432,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total transaction of $439,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $213.60 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.88.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

