Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Up 5.0% in June

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insignia Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%.
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
