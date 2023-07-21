Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $48.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IART. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.9 %

IART opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.