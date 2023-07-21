Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $29.50 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.