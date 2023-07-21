Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $347.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.19. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.48.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.