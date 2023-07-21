Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWP opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $72.41 and a 52 week high of $92.03.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3293 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.