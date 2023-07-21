iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 10.6% in June

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.