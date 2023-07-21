iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $98.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

