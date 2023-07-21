Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Jeff Lendino Sells 26,147 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,074.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Lendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $21.46 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

